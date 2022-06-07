The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

Best Cheap Gold Watch GET IT!

Everyone has a budget and if yours is on the lower end, you can still get this adidas watch to satisfy your gold watch craving. The band is stainless steel covered in gold, but the dial is real gold. It’s got a strong style to it that’ll go well with your attire.

Get It: Pick up the adidas Edition 3 Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch ($149) at Saks Fifth Avenue

Other info: 41mm round case, Roman & Arabic numeral hour markers

