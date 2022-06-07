The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

Best Diamond Studded GET IT!

Want to make a statement? Then you’ll have a hard time making a bigger fashion statement than getting a watch like this that is absolutely studded with diamonds amongst the gold trim. You got a diamond-accented bezel – totaling 1-1/5 ct. t.w. – which accentuates the gold of this watch to really make for quite the accessory for any guy.

Get It: Pick up the JBW Jet Setter III 1-1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond 18K Gold Plate Two-Tone Watch ($592; was $845) at Zales

Other info: Water resistant up to 50m, Swizz Quartz movement

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!