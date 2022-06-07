The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

Best Rectangular Face GET IT!

Got a hankering for a rectangular-faced watch? Then look no further as Bulova delivers yet again. A strong, old-school look with plenty of gold to give your wrist a pop. But the face has a black design to help it blend in better. Throw some diamond accents into the mix and you got a hell of a fashion accessory.

Get It: Pick up the Bulova Modern Diamond Accent Gold-Tone Watch ($395) at Zales

Other info: Japanese Quartz movement, Water Resistant up to 30m

