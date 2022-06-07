The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

Best Square Face GET IT!

A square watch face is a popular look. It’s got an old-school feel to it. Like we’re back in the 80s or something. And if you wanna take that trip back in time, grab this one. It’s got a very high-end look to it, with all those diamonds (238 round cut diamonds with a 2.38 CTW to be exact) accentuating the gold of this watch. Style won’t be an issue with this gorgeous piece.

Get It: Pick up the Jbw Phantom Diamond 18k Gold Plated Stainless Steel Watch ($1,075) at Macy’s

Other info: Date window, black calfskin leather band, Japanese multi-function movement

