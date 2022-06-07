The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

Best Understated GET IT!

If you got an understated aesthetic and want to keep it that way, this watch should do the trick. It’s got a slick and simple design that looks great but doesn’t overwhelm the senses. With the quartz movement of this watch, you’ll get the right time every time as it helps give you a style boost.

Get It: Pick up the Movado Bold Evolution Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch ($995) at Saks Fifth Avenue

Other info: Date display at 4 o clock

