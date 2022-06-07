Style

The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

Fog City Vintage Rolex Day-Date 18038 "President" Watch
11
Huckberry 10 / 11

Best Vintage

GET IT!

Want a vintage watch? Then you can’t do much better than a Rolex. Rare to find a Rolex that is modern. But this one that is available at Huckberry is quite the looker. Look at that all gold design. It’s luminous. This watch comes from 1981 and is just as precise and stylish as it was all those years ago. 

Get It: Pick up the Fog City Vintage Rolex Day-Date 18038 “President” Watch ($19,300) at Huckberry

Other info: self winding chronometer, 36mm case

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Style