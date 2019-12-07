Anian Melton Shirt﻿ GET IT

Back in the day, melton wool was used to make those pea coats you see sailors wearing in black and white photos. The material is water and wind resistant, and has the heft of craftsmanship. Putting on this shirt is like wearing a weighted blanket (that’s a compliment). Essentially, you’re buttoning up a woolen hug. I’ve worn it to BBQs and on dates, it works at both. Plus, it’s an eco-friendly production. The shirt is made from a completely sustainable process, using thrown away melton wool from around the world and re-milling the fabric. Sizing is a little small. I sized up from my typical XL to a double XL.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!