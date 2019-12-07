KAVU Teannaway GET IT

Do you remember those fleece pullovers from the early ’90s, the super comfy and crazy-patterned ones? Yeah, me too. Well, KAVU has our desire for wearable and cozy nostalgia covered. The Teannaway has a casual, true-to-size cut with a mock neck, buttoned collar for some classy style points. Plus, nylon patches that stretch from the wrist gussets to the elbow make quick work of any chicken-wing sauce forearm schmears. It’s warm and super comfortable. And it’s typically met with an “Oooh, cool fleece, bro!” greeting from pals.

