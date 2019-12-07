Patagonia Quilt Snap-T Pullover ﻿ GET IT

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Patagonia is leading the charge when it comes to outdoor companies combating the climate crisis, including but not limited to fighting the Man. That’s reason enough to support the brand. But added to that is the fact that they make clothes that are simultaneously fashionable and functional. The Snap-T Pullover is made of super lush organic cotton that is oh-so-comfy after a day of swishing on the slopes. Its quilted pattern has a special vintage appeal that let’s everyone know you possess a fashion forward sensibility and a love of the old school. Sizing is true and this piece is my go-to casual cool shirt.

