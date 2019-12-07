Prana Lybek Midweight Flannel﻿ GET IT

When I think of Prana I think of athleisure wear and yoga gear. But they also make stylish and functional travel wear and some bitchin’ flannels. The Lybek is as supple as Tom Selleck’s double-conditioned mustachio and just as rugged. It’s made out of 100-percent organic cotton and is reminiscent of the softness of your baby blankie. Seriously, put this thing on and try not to say “oooooooohhhh” as you melt into the material. Plus, it’s midweight, so you won’t overheat while noshing on spicy nachos. I sized up to the tall fit, which still has an athletic, form-fitting cut (not too baggy) and the sleeves are actually long … even for my ape arms. That is awesome.

