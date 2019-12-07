The Wandering Fools True ‘80s Ski Legend Sweatshirt﻿ GET IT

The Wandering Fools are a married couple of outdoorsy creatives who document their mountainous adventures. Part of their documentation is unique, hand-illustrated shirts and hoodies. They’re amazing. As soon as I laid my eyes on this treasure I knew it had to be mine. A giant neon skiing mustache, slaying the gnar while après-ski snacks fly up behind him? Umm, yes please. Did I get the hip blue sweatshirt? Yes. Did I also buy a pink T-shirt with the same illustration? You bet your retro-lovin’ ski rump I did. Tee shirts run true, but I sized up for the sweatshirt.

