The Best Slippers To Gift To Men

FIRESIDE by Dearfoams Grafton Genuine Shearling Clog GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Like the name of these slippers indicates, you can hang out by the fire without feeling out of sorts. Autumn is better with these in them.

Get It: Pick up the FIRESIDE by Dearfoams Grafton Genuine Shearling Clog ($50; was $75) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!