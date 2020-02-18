Once you’ve slipped on a pair of premium, cushioned, no-slip socks, you can never go back to the low-quality junk. While other clothing essentials like casual tees are more a matter of style preference and comfort, socks require a degree of performance. It’s worth asking some relevant questions before restocking your sock drawer. Like what’s the warmest material for an alpine hike? Which pair boasts the optimal amount of compression for a 14-hour flight? And for God’s sake, is there a no-show sock that won’t slide down the heel?

The right sock can boost athletic performance, promote healthy hygiene, and even foster confidence when you’re wearing a slick ‘fit. Of course, there’s the fashion element, too. Chances are—but we wouldn’t judge if otherwise—that your socks will have a lot more eyes on them than your favorite pair of boxer briefs. We’d lean in further to say that your choice of color, print, and pattern—or lack thereof—can be considered a visual language that offers insight into your personality. At the end of the day, we’re all different. Some guys wouldn’t be caught dead wearing white tube socks with a dressy outfit. (We concur.) Others can’t wear a leather loafer without some sort of sock barrier. (We feel the same.)

No one should have to replenish their sock selection each season, so we’ve tried and tested over 30 quality pairs, across a spectrum of brands and budgets, to identify the only socks you’ll ever want to wear. It’s time to finally give this wardrobe essential the attention it deserves.

