Best Compression Socks: Comrad Companion Compression Socks

We’d preach all day about compression socks if we could—and not just for long flights or marathon runs. We keep coming back to Comrads. Unlike other brands that have a death grip on your feet, we’re never in a rush to take them off once the plane lands. They’re lax enough for everyday use, but provide a squeeze from the calf all the way down to the arch to prevent potential swelling. You don’t need to be a performance athlete, frequent flier, or sufferer of blood clots to see the benefits to your circulation and overall health with these. If you don’t like knee-highs or have thicker calves, Comrad has you covered with ankle versions and wide-calf models.

[$29; comradsocks.com]

