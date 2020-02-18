Best Cushioned No-Show Socks: Bombas Men’s Cushioned No-Show Socks Get It

Casual kicks deserve Bombas no-show threads. They always stay below the rim of the shoe and don’t unravel down your foot. The contoured shape makes it feel like a second pair of skin, and there’s a thin, but noticeable cushioned layer at the sole for extra comfort. If your feet have a tendency to get sweaty, Bombas makes these in an even more breathable merino wool that’ll keep moisture and potential stink at bay. Best of all, Bombas donates a pair for every one purchased.

[$12; bombas.com]

