Best Hiking Socks: Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion

As the temperature dips or if you’re heading out on a hike, wool socks should be your go-to. The cozy comfort you’ll get from breathable merino wool is unparalleled, as are the moisture-wicking abilities that keep feet dry, warm, and fresh for days at a time—days! Vermont-based Darn Tough designs the pair we’re raving about: the Micro Crew Cushion Hiking Socks. There’s no bulk here, and since the socks are shrink-treated, you needn’t fret about strictly hand-washing or hang-drying. As the name suggests, these guys are darn tough.

[$23; darntough.com]

