The Best Sunglasses For Every Man’s Face Shape

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The sun is shining down real hard right now. The summer is fully in bloom and it’s gonna be like this for a while now. Even when the fall comes into effect, the sun will still be bright out there. Which means it is the best time to get a new pair of sunglasses.

You have plenty of options for sunglasses out there. But the little secret when it comes to sunglasses is that you need to take the shape of your head into account. You don’t wanna get the kind of sunglasses for a rounder face when you have an oval face shape.

As a way to help you guys out to make the right purchase of sunglasses for the shape of your head, we have gathered some fantastic sunglasses from around the web. Each pair will correlate to a particular face shape. That way you can take a gander at sunglasses for yourself and maybe find some options that you can gift to others.

If you want to pick up some amazing new frames, all you need to do is check out the choices we have picked out for you all below. Just find the face shape that works for you or the person you’re looking to get a gift for you. It’ll make things a lot easier for you.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!