The Best Sunglasses For Every Man’s Face Shape

Oval Shaped Heads GET IT!

When it comes to those with an Oval shaped head, you can really do whatever you please. Any frame will work for you. Maybe not those that are too circular, but even then. Your face can handle them all. So why not pick up these Oakley’s from Macy’s. They got the perfect horizontally designed shape that can make going about your day in the sun a lot more relaxing and stylish.

Get It: Pick up the Oakley Polarized Sunglasses ($166) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!