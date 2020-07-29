The Best Sunglasses For Every Man’s Face Shape

Round Shaped Heads GET IT!

When you have a rounder shaped head, you want to go with a pair of frames that are a little boxier. Don’t lean in to the roundness. It’s a bad mix that you should avoid. With that in mind, you should take a look at these frames from Sungait. They will accentuate the shape of your face and offer you plenty of protection from the sun. Not to mention they just look pretty great in general.

Get It: Pick up the Sungait Ultra Lightweight Rectangular Polarized Sunglasses ($14; was $16) at Amazon

