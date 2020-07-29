The Best Sunglasses For Every Man’s Face Shape

Square Shaped Heads GET IT!

For those of you with square-shaped heads, you want to roll with the flip side of that. Like how those with round heads go with boxy frames, you should go with a rounder frame. There’s a reason why Laurence Fishburne looks so good with those round frames in The Matrix movies. So if you got a square head, then you should take a look at these bad boys from Randolph. These are so sleek and comfortable that you will be beyond happy to have them in your life.

Get It: Pick up the P3 Frames ($239) at Randolph Eyewear

