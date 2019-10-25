Best for Classic Style GET IT!

DIFF Dash Aviator Sunglasses

When your fall and winter activities take you to the streets, whether it’s in a city or a ski village, you’ll want to look your best. A nice pair of Aviators will go a long way toward completing that mission. Whether you’re dressed up for a date or just hitting the bar with your buddies, pick up the Dash and your style won’t disappoint. A wide variety of frame finishes and lens colors are available.

Get It: Pick up Dash Aviator Sunglasses ($95) at DIFF

