Best for Durable Versatility GET IT!

Le Specs Bandwagon Sunglases in Black Rubber

Established in 1979, Le Specs is an iconic Australian sunglasses brand with an international cult following. The Bandwagon is a modern take on a classic fifties shape with polarized lenses. The Bandwagons offer fantastic UV protection for days on the slopes, and sexy throwback style for anytime and anywhere.

Get It: Pick up Le Specs Bandwagon Sunglasses ($69) at Todd Snyder

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!