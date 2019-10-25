Best for Winter Sports GET IT!

Oakley OO9096 Fuel Cell Sunglasses

When you’re shredding up the slopes, you want a nice pair of wraparounds to protect your eyes. Not just from the sun’s bright glare, but from flying ice and snow. These Oakleys fill that bill. Available in numerous colors and lens types, the Fuel Cells should be an essential part of your winter sports kit.

Get It: Pick up Oakley Fuel Cell Sunglasses ($133) at Amazon

Check out all the products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!