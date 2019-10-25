Best Overall GET IT!

Pacifico Optical Yacht Master

Rock your beach style all winter long. The fine acetate frames are sourced from Italian supplier Mazzucchelli, and the 5-joint nickel silver rivet hinges are as sturdy as can be. The high-tech Carl Zeiss lenses are shatterproof, lightweight, and provide UV6 400 protection. The interior of each lens is coated with multilayer anti-reflective to reduce glare while the exterior is hard-coated to prevent scratches.

Get It: Save $49 on Pacifico Optical Yacht Master Sunglasses ($146; was $195) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!