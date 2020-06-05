Suncare should be a given, but most of us aren’t priming our mugs with sunscreen every day or dutifully spraying our bodies with SPF before a run through the neighborhood. It’s not self-righteousness (at least not entirely). Most people know they aren’t impervious to skin cancer. (The Skin Cancer Foundation estimates 1 in 5 Americans will develop it by the age of 70.) A lot of our sunscreen usage has to do with ease of use. We’re way more apt to use products on the reg that are a breeze to apply; don’t leave a film on your skin that’s begging to be sweat off; and lend themselves to a daily grooming regimen. Supergoop is one such company that’s gained traction in the suncare space for its bevy of smarter SPF products. They offer sprays, sticks, lotions, and balms for your face, scalp, and body—beyond the one-dimensional offering you grew up with.

The Best Colognes for Men

We tried a sampling of suncare products from Supergoop, all of which have gotten an ocean-friendly makeover. They’re free of the chemical octinoxate to keep our reefs safe. Here’s what you should stock up on for summer and beyond.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!