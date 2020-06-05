City Sunscreen Serum Get It

If you’re the kind of guy who can’t be bothered with an intensive skin regimen, at least use Supergoop’s City Sunscreen Serum in the morning. As minimalist as grooming gets, this serum does double duty as a lightweight lotion. The formula is bolstered by vitamin E and B5 and melts into your skin without a chalky tint. Your cells gets to drink in hydration, while fighting photoaging (read sun spots and wrinkles) with broad spectrum SPF 30.

[$42; supergoop.com]

