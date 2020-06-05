Handscreen SPF 40 Get It

Your hands are always subject to intense sun exposure for two reasons: they’re almost never covered by UV-blocking clothing and most people wash their hands after applying sunscreen, ridding most traces of SPF. Supergoop has come up with a nifty workaround: a fast-absorbing hand cream that moisturizes while it protects (SPF 40). Keep it on your bathroom sink as a reminder to use before you walk out the door.

