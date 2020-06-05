PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C Get It

You wouldn’t think a nozzle would make such an impact, but when you’re trying to sufficiently cover your back or spray a squirming child, it does. The valve on Supergoop’s body mists ensures a wide surface area and lets you spray from all directions, including upside down, to get hard-to-reach spots. The formula has added vitamin C to nourish the skin, but we especially love that the broad-spectrum coverage is water- and sweat-resistant for 80 minutes—plus you can apply to wet skin to ensure protection at the pool or beach. One nitpick: This doesn’t have a dry finish, which we prefer for active pursuits.

[$21; supergoop.com]

