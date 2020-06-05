PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30 with Mint Get It

Chapstick might be your top grooming product in the winter, but come summer most men neglect their lips—which is a big mistake. The skin is sensitive and easy to burn, so a balm with SPF 30 is just the ticket for days on the water. Supergoop employs shea butter to nourish lips without leaving a tacky or glossy residue. Because of the tube’s design, you don’t have to stash it in your cooler, say, at the beach to keep it from melting all over your mouth when you apply—but like to. The added coolness and mint is a nice pick-me-up when it’s hotter than hell.

[$9.50; supergoop.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!