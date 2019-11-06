9. Liam Faux Leather Bomber Jacket from Stella McCartney Get It

Designer Stella McCartney (yes, that McCartney) is vocal about not utilizing animal products in her widely acclaimed collections, instead investing in extensive research to produce the highest-quality vegan materials. “Her men’s line is still pretty new, and she’s bringing in ethical vegan components to some stellar pieces. Even the shearling collar on this bomber is faux, but feels like the real thing.”

[$1,305; stellamccartney.com]

