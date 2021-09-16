The Best Walking Shoes for Comfort & Foot Support

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most annoying problems one can deal with is foot pain. Whatever the cause of said foot pain is pretty much irrelevant, all you want to do is get rid of that pain. Especially if you have to be on your feet all day or you have plans that necessitate you to do so. Working out is basically torture if you got pain. There’s no fun to be had and you need to find ways to get rid of the pain.

Specifics of foot pain need to be taken into account when you want to pinpoint how you can get rid of said pain. At the very least learn how to live with the pain. Planters foot is one kind of pain that needs a different set of solutions than joint pain or arthritis or even flat feet. All have different pains and different solutions. But all of them can be helped out a little bit with the right kind of shoe in your life.

For anyone dealing with foot pain, you don’t want to throw on a pair of work boots or a pair of dress shoes. You need footwear that fits like a dream and doesn’t put undue stress on your feet. Not to mention you would like a shoe that is actually designed to alleviate that pain. Durable shoes that you can walk around all day in that don’t end up causing those dogs of yours to bark.

Luckily, there are a lot of shoes like that out there that exists. And we have gone and found a bunch of them that will go a long way towards making your days go a lot smoother. Whether you got planter’s foot or high arches or the like, we have a wide variety of shoes that tackle a wide variety of issues. All you need to do is scroll on down and find out which ones work best for you. So get walking or working out with comfort right now.

Best Walking Shoes For Your Foot Type

Best for Plantar Fasciitis

Orthofeet Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Arch Support Orthopedic Diabetic Arthritis Shoes

Dealing with planter’s foot? It’s no fun, we’ve dealt with it before. So we know that you’ll want to get a shoe that helps alleviate that pain. And this shoe from Orthofeet will help keep the pressure off those barking dogs thanks to the orthopedic soles and the wider design, taking pressure off your feet. Walking around won’t be a problem anymore with these on your feet.

Get It: Pick up the Orthofeet Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Arch Support Orthopedic Diabetic Arthritis Shoes ($135) at Amazon

Best for High Arches

High arches can lead to some serious foot pain too. Makes walking around for any length of time a hassle. But it doesn’t have to be a hassle with these Skechers shoes in your life. They’re made with arch support so you can walk or work out in them without putting any more undue pressure on those arches.

Get It: Pick up the Skechers Gowalk Arch Fit-Athletic Workout Walking Shoe ($80; was $85) at Amazon

Best For Flat Feet

Got yourself some flat feet? Then you’re going to want to pick up these shoes from WHITIN. Because your flat feet won’t hinder your walks anymore. Take a stroll around the neighborhood or hit the bars with the guys with no more pain thanks to the non-elevated sole that will keep you properly balanced with the right posture.

Get It: Pick up the WHITIN Barefoot Sneakers ($37; was $44) at Amazon

Best For City Walking

All-Day Comfort

It should come as no surprise that if you want all-day comfort when walking around that New Balance has the shoe for you. A thick yet comfortable sole and effective shock absorbing heels will keep your feet comfy all day long. Whether you’re hitting the gym or just taking a stroll, you can’t go wrong here.

Get It: Pick up the New Balance 577 V1 Hook and Loop Walking Shoe ($64; was $80) at Amazon

Cushioned Sole

A good cushioned sole will go a long way towards making your feet feel like a million bucks. And these shoes from HOKA ONE have the kind of soles that you’ve been aching for after long days struggling on your feet. Go about your day like you’re floating on clouds with these amazing walking shoes.

Get It: Pick up the HOKA ONE ONE Gaviota 2 Walking Shoe ($210) at Amazon

Designed for Walking

Not all shoes are designed for walking. They’re either designed for basketball or for running or working out or whatever. But these shoes are designed for walking. All-day walking with soles that just won’t quit and a fit that is ideal for anyone looking to relieve foot pain. adidas has another winner on its hands with these.

Get It: Pick up the adidas Strutter Cross Trainer ($65) at Amazon

Best For Trails And Mixed Terrain

Best Waterproof Trail Shoe

Like walking the trails but feel like you can’t anymore with those pains running up and down your legs? Then you’ll want these hikers that are waterproof. That way you can hit any terrain you want without having to worry about a surprise rainstorm. It’ll give you the best chance yet to hit those trails with a renewed verve.

Get It: Pick up the Salomon X Ultra 3 GTX Hiking Shoes ($150) at Amazon

Best For Shock Absorption

Shoes that don’t absorb the shock of walking can do some real damage to those feet of yours. But you won’t have that problem anymore with these Salomon shoes. They take the beating so your feet can keep on ticking, thanks to the tough as nails yet comfortable as a pillow soles and the lightweight design. Your feet can go the distance yet again.

Get It: Pick up the Salomon Vectur Running Shoes ($94; was $110) at Amazon

Best For Rugged Terrain

Really rugged terrain necessitates a really tough pair of shoes that come with soles that will keep your feet protected. And these Salomon boots will do just that. They’ve got a really strong pair of soles that grip like a vice and keep the rough terrain away from your feet with a ton of shock absorption. Hit the trails without a worry with these in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Salomon X Ultra 3 Wide Mid GTX Hiking Boots ($165) at Amazon

