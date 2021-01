Vans Made For The Makers Authentic™ UC Sneakers GET IT!

Sometimes, simplicity is the best choice you can make. Vans are a classic pair of shoes for a reason. Just a streamlined look that goes with pretty much anything.

Get It: Pick up the Vans Made For The Makers Authentic™ UC Sneakers ($53; was $75) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!