The forms are classic—bomber, leather, peacoat, trench, puff—but the subtle new stylings of this season’s best coats and jackets are what will make you stand out in the cold. A well-placed zipper on a leather jacket or the lush fur lining inside a parka can transform a utilitarian piece of clothing into something that you’ll want to pair with everything in your wardrobe.

And that’s the beauty of the season’s best: Whether you’re wearing jeans, khakis, or even a suit, there’s a perfect coat to match. We celebrate the best examples of each outerwear staple and showcase exactly how the jacket makes the man. Check out these kickass coats of armor.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!