This is sponsored content with Blue Atlas.

Are you starting to notice new wrinkles during your Zoom meetings or when you look in the mirror? Men may not be as forward-thinking or proactive as women when it comes to aging, but their skin undergoes the inevitable aging process all the same—if not more. Thankfully, some of the best wrinkle creams for men are easily accessible and effective to help men age more gracefully.

So what are the best wrinkle creams made just for men? We are diving into all of your aging concerns by sharing facts about men’s skin, ingredients to look for, and our list of 18 amazing men’s wrinkle creams. Before you know it, you will be ready to fight wrinkles and put your best, manliest face forward. Let’s get into it.

Do Men Really Need to Use Wrinkle Cream?

If they worry about wrinkles, then of course they do! Many men spend decades of their life outdoors while their skin fights the elements. Sun exposure, dehydration from wind, dry air conditions, and pollution all take a toll on the skin and help expedite the first signs of aging.

Wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots naturally develop over time, and while prevention is key to mitigating their appearance, men are simply not as proactive about wearing SPF as regularly as women. Therefore, many men may start to show the signs of aging sooner in life than women. Even if you do not yet have wrinkles, it is smart to begin using a wrinkle cream for their rich, nourishing and preventative benefits.

Thankfully, there are plenty of products specially formulated for men to lessen the signs of aging and prevent future skin concerns. Men have thicker and coarser skin than women, so they need ingredients that penetrate deeper and absorb quickly. Men’s products also often differ in scent, color and bottled appearance, but they are sure to pack the same anti-aging punch and powerful ingredients.

Ingredients to Look For in Men’s Wrinkle Creams

Looking for the best men’s wrinkle creams, but unsure what to search for on the bottle? Here is a quick breakdown of the ingredients you should keep an eye out for on product labels. Each ingredient is ideal for aging skin and especially effective for men.

Seaweed Extract

Laminaria Algae, a.k.a. Seaweed extract, is a miracle worker for fighting aging skin and the first signs of wrinkles. Seaweed works in three ways. It is an antioxidant, an exfoliant, and a hydrator. It helps regulate oil production as it brightens and moisturizes dry, dull skin.

Seaweed is especially great for wrinkle creams because it contains a plethora of vitamins and minerals. It is known to smoothe and soften the skin while reducing irritation and sensitivity. The cells within seaweed are very similar to our very own skin cells. When applied, Seaweed Extracts work seamlessly to protect and maintain our skin’s natural balance, fight wrinkles, and maintain moisture levels.

Natural Butters

You can thank Mother Nature for some naturally buttery options that improve the skin. Natural ingredients like Mango or Shea Butter have intensely hydrating properties thanks to natural fatty acids. Mango Butter hosts an abundance of both Vitamin E and C (more on those next) which work to protect your skin from environmental stressors while locking in moisture levels. The smooth consistency these butters provide also condition the skin on contact.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that promotes collagen production within the skin. As we age, we naturally lose collagen every year causing the skin to deflate and wrinkles to form more easily. Vitamin C works to thicken the skin, smooth out fine lines, and physically firm up our outer layers for a more youthful complexion. Plus, Vitamin C also protects the skin from free radicals like UV exposure.

Vitamin E

As you know, antioxidants are powerful against aging skin, and Vitamin E is exactly that. It is specifically effective at reducing UV damage within the skin. When applied topically, it works to nourish and protect the skin from future damage caused by daily free radicals like sun exposure, pollution, and the elements.

Retinol (Vitamin A)

Retinol belongs to the retinoid family of Vitamin A derivatives. It works by supercharging cell turnover. This improves the skin overall by diminishing hyperpigmentation, reducing acne, boosting collagen production, and softening fine lines and wrinkles.

It is a powerful anti-aging ingredient, but it can be harsh on sensitive skin or when you first begin using it. Be sure to gradually ease retinol into your routine or only use it every few days, not daily. Retinol also requires continuous sun protection, so it is vital to wear broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every day if you use retinol regularly.

Hyaluronic Acid

Produced naturally by the body, Hyaluronic Acid (or HA) is a substance found mostly in the fluids in our eyes and joints. This tiny acid is a miracle worker for the skin because it acts as a cushion and plumps the skin on contact.

Hyaluronic Acid works as a “humectant” and helps the skin lock in moisture and retain water. It hydrates the outer layers of skin and improves its appearance for long lasting hydration. It is safe to use daily—even twice a day—as it is totally natural and amplifies the skin’s overall health.

Broad-Spectrum SPF

The best way to ward off wrinkles is to prevent them in the first place. Choosing a wrinkle cream that contains broad-spectrum SPF is a smart and easy way to fight aging before it begins. Make it a habit to wear SPF routinely if you plan to be outside or work in a fancy corner office that lets in plenty of sunlight.

Just be sure that if you use a product with SPF during the day, you have another SPF-free product for nighttime to let the skin breathe. If having two specific creams is just too complicated, pick an ideal lotion that works day and night and simply apply SPF on its own when you need it.

Now that you know some of the best anti-aging ingredients available for men, let’s look at some products that contain them. Here are 18 of the best wrinkle creams for men on the market today. This long list varies in price, texture, and scent, but they all have one thing in common: They are amazing at fighting wrinkles!

Which Men’s Wrinkle Cream Is Best for You?

It may take some trial and error to find your ideal wrinkle cream, but we are confident that one of the 18 on this list could become your new favorite.

There is something here for everyone and every skin type because of the wide variety of textures, ingredients, and benefits we have provided. There are infinite options of men’s wrinkle creams, but you only need one to work.

Good luck finding the best men’s wrinkle cream for you. We know your new secret weapon against age reduction is within reach!

