The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

10. Origins | High-Potency Night-a-Mins

Is your skin looking a little lackluster? If so, reach for a bottle of Origin’s High-Potency Night-a-Mins before you drift off to dreamland. This choice is ideal for those with dull or uneven skin tones because it contains fruit-derived AHAs from grapes and sugar beets. AHAs, or alpha hydroxy acids, resurface the skin by sloughing off dry and dead skin cells to reveal the fresher, younger skin trapped underneath.

This overnight moisturizer is also intensely hydrating, so you will wake up with moisturized skin too. Origins’ anti-aging formula includes other anti-aging ingredients like Vitamin B, C, E, H and calcium. These additions help support and nourish the skin. Even better? It smells amazing thanks to essential oils neroli, valerian, and vanilla.

[$49; origins.com]

