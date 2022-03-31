The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

11. Murad | Clarifying Water Gel Buy Now

If you have oily or combination skin, then Murad may be your champion. Those with oily skin types can be prone to breakouts, so choosing a clarifying, lightweight moisturizer is essential—like Murad’s Clarifying Water Gel. It balances and hydrates your skin while addressing dryness, acne, blemishes, and oiliness.

What sets this Murad product apart from others on our list is that it contains Salicylic Acid. This ingredient exfoliates the skin to visibly refine its tone and smooth the surface. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid delivers intensive, long-lasting hydration and Ginger Root Extract comforts and calms the skin. We also love this product because it is free from harmful parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, oxybenzone, and sulfates. Plus, it is vegan and cruelty-free!

[$46; murad.com]

