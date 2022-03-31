The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

Sponsored Content

13. Kiehl’s | Age Defender Gel Moisturizer

Kiehl’s knows how to formulate incredible products for men, like their Age Defender Gel Moisturizer. This product does just as the name suggests: it defends against aging. Formulated for all men’s skin types (even sensitive), this lightweight anti-aging moisturizer is specifically made to treat men’s thicker, coarser skin. Ingredients like Linseed Extract absorb quickly and penetrate deep to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It also gently exfoliates to reveal smoother, younger-looking skin, provide a more energized appearance, and soften the skin with 24-hour hydration. Plus, it is non-comedogenic. That means it will not block your pores or cause breakouts.

