The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

Jack Black is another popular male brand that has gained momentum over the past decade as more men have become curious about skincare. In 2006, Jack’s Double Duty Facial Moisturizer won a Men’s Health Award as the best facial moisturizer making it a smart choice on our list. Their lightweight moisturizer is ideal to use during the day since it offers broad-spectrum SPF 20 for sun protection.

This emollient moisturizer naturally softens and hydrates the skin as it delivers antioxidants. Double Duty Facial Moisturizer uses a powerful combination of blue algae extract and sea parsley to even out your skin tone, improve its overall appearance, and minimize the chance of developing future wrinkles.

