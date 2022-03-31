The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

3. Neutrogena | Rapid Wrinkle Repair® Buy Now

Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair® is high up on our list because it addresses multiple skin concerns: aging, hydration, and acne. Its powerful formula contains retinol that smooths out wrinkles and fine lines and works to reduce breakouts. It also contains hyaluronic acid and a glucose complex to maintain moisture levels all day while visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines.

In a clinical study, participants noticed smoother skin in one day, reduced fine lines in one week, and reduced deep wrinkles in just four weeks. Neutrogena is a dermatologist-recommended brand and one of the best drug-store options available. This also makes it a budget-friendly choice compared to some other wrinkle creams on our list.

[$31.49; neutrogena.com]

