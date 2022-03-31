The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

5. Super Shape | Skin Recharge Cream Buy Now

If you have oily skin, this gel-cream hybrid is an ideal option for your skincare regimen. Skin Recharge Cream is lightweight and absorbs quickly to promote long-lasting skin hydration without leaving any greasy residue. It is suitable for all skin types because it is fragrance-free and easy on sensitive skin.

This formula is an upgraded and modernized version of a 1965 favorite product from Baxter of California. It combines age-fighting botanicals with moisturizing elements to refresh the face and hydrate overworked skin. Once applied, vigna extract boosts cell renewal, soy protein promotes firmness, and apricot oil softens the skin. It even includes caffeine extract to stimulate blood flow and rejuvenate your complexion.

[$37; baxterofcalifornia.com]

