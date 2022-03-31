The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

6. Augustinus Bader | The Rich Cream Buy Now

Augustinus Bader won a beauty award for its daily moisturizer, The Cream. This “rich” formula is the ultimate, upgraded version. The Rich Cream is one of the pricier choices on our list of the best men’s wrinkle creams, but it is worth it for its intensely luxurious feel. Its quality formula deeply hydrates, conditions, and renews. It is ideal for all skin types, but especially mature skin types in colder and drier climates, according to the brand’s website.

Rich in texture, its hydrating and nourishing properties support cellular renewal, elasticity, and skin barrier function. It also dramatically improves the health and appearance of your skin by protecting against environmental stressors. Augustinus Bader’s formulas are backed with 30 years of research and innovation, making The Rich Cream clinically proven to reduce the signs of aging including fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. Plus, it is 100% vegan.

[$280; augustinusbader.com]

