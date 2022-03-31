The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

7. Aesop | Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Hydrating Cream Buy Now

Men who do not want the frills and fancy packaging will enjoy Aesop’s addition to this list. Aesop leverages antioxidant-rich parsley seeds and other effective ingredients to keep skin looking and feeling its best. This nourishing cream hydrates and shields the skin from daily stressors with White Tea, Tocopherol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, and Rose Rose.

Aesop’s Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Hydrating Cream can be used both morning and night, but they warn that it is not ideal for those with sensitive skin. Pro tip: Aesop recommends keeping this cream in the refrigerator for an extra refreshing application.

[$77; aesop.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!