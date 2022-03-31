The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

8. La Mer | Creme de la Mer Buy Now

If budget is not a concern, then La Mer is the crème de la crème of skincare lines. La Mer’s algae-infused cream is highly concentrated, making it extremely potent and effective. Its trademarked “Miracle Broth” has gained cult status because it plumps the skin, prevents and treats wrinkles, smooths the skin’s texture, promotes skin healing, and deflects skin-aging toxins.

Men enjoy La Mer because of its texture. It is a cooling gel cream, so its lightweight consistency is easy on the skin and does not feel greasy in texture. Over time, you will see skin rejuvenate from within and gain a firmer, smoother texture. Just keep in mind that you may need to hide your bottle from your partner because everyone loves this top-shelf product.

