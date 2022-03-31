The Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

9. Advanced Clinicals | Collagen Skin Rescue Lotion Buy Now

After sharing an expensive option like La Mer, how about a wrinkle cream that is easier on the wallet? Advanced Clinicals’ Collagen Skin Rescue Lotion is a budget-friendly wrinkle cream that men love thanks to its abundance of topical collagen. As we age, skin produces less and less collagen every year. This means our skin deflates and thins out, losing its plump, youthful resilience. To get it back, a collagen-rich cream can help restore our collagen reserves.

Along with Pure Collagen, it is also formulated with awakening Green Tea, hydrating Aloe Vera, and calming Chamomile. It delivers all-over moisture that softens the skin and plumps it up to hide fine lines and wrinkles. For the price, it’s hard to beat this collagen wrinkle cream. Plus, the pump and wide-set bottle provide a fuss-free application that men love.

[$9.46; amazon.com]

