Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots GET IT!

Boot up in a practical, durable and versatile style from Columbia. Going on a hike? These are your wingman. Meeting in town? Pair them with our khakis. Weekend? They’re ready…in extended sizes and wider widths not easily found online or in stores.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots ($110) at DXL

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!