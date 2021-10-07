Style

The Big + Tall Guy’s Guide to Fall…Courtesy of DXL

Harbor Bay Wicking Jersey No-Pocket Tee
5
DXL 1 / 5

Harbor Bay Wicking Jersey No-Pocket Tee

GET IT!

Start with the indispensable T-shirt, worn on its own, or layered under a buttoned-up casual shirt. This one from DXL’s exclusive Harbor Bay collection is created to Big + Tall specifications, is tagless, and has a longer length that won’t ride up. And when you buy two or more of these T-shirts, you’ll save!

Get It: Pick up the Harbor Bay Wicking Jersey No-Pocket Tee ($30 or $19.99 each when you buy 2 or more) at DXL

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Fitness_102321_300x490
More from Style