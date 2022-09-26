The Blanket Shirt From Outerknown is An Ideal Fall Fashion Pickup

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Fall is here and fashion needs to take that into account. We need some cozy gear that looks good but also keeps us warm when the chill in the air gets too much to bear. This is why a good item like the Blanket Shirt from Outerknown is so ideal for any man’s wardrobe. It’s the perfect balance of style and comfort.

Just one look at the Blanket Shirt is a good indicator that this is a stylish piece of clothing. You got a ton of colorways to choose from, all of which are great for the earthy season upon us. You can pair this shirt with anything and it’ll look great. On its own or as the top part of a layered outfit. Whatever your heart so desires.

That high style that the Blanket Shirt has is thanks to the 100% organic cotton that is used in the making of this shirt. That cotton is also responsible for giving it that Fall appropriate comfort that makes this such an ideal piece of fashion these coming months. You’ll feel like you’re floating in an insulated cloud while wearing this.

Having gotten a few of these in our closet ourselves, we can say from personal experience that this is a shirt that doesn’t disappoint. It’s stylish and comfortable and durable. This is the kinda shirt every guy should have. Outerknown knows how to make some top-tier clothing and this may be the pinnacle of their output.

So if you guys are still looking for some good new gear for the coming months, the Blanket Shirt from Outerknown is the play. You will look good and you will feel even better when wearing this winner out on the town. Pick one (or two) of these out now and make your Fall wardrobe much more relaxed.

