The Cole Haan Semi Annual Sale Is Back And Better Than Ever

Cole Haan is one of the best spots to grab some new footwear. It just is. Taking a stroll through the online store to see what items are stocked within is a tour through some of the best looking shoes a man can wear.

But as usual, when it comes to outlets that carry such premiere items as Cole Haan has, these items can come with a pretty hefty price point. For a good reason too. A good pair of shoes can really make an outfit come together. A bad, cheap pair of shoes can really ruin an outfit and make a guy look like a bum.

Nobody wants to look like a bum. But it can be hard to buy a new pair of shoes if there is no mitigating reason. If an old pair hasn’t fallen apart at the seams, there is seemingly no reason to spend that kind of money.

Luckily for all guys out there, the Cole Haan semi-annual sale is back. And it is back in a big way. Not only are these shoes being discounted deeply, but there are also shoes that are going to have those sale prices chopped down an additional 30 percent. Who can beat a sale like that? From now until October 16th, this sale is live. Take advantage while supplies last.

Check out some of the best items on sale at Cole Haan below.