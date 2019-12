Stoic Hooded Insulated Parka GET IT!

Gifting this parka to someone is a great idea. It’s gonna keep whoever is wearing it warm and protected from the winter weather. So that kind of care would be greatly appreciated.

Get It: Pick up the Stoic Hooded Insulated Parka ($105; was $300) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!