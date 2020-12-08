The Discount On These Running Shoes At Zappos Is Perfect For Gifting

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There’s still a lot of work to do before the holidays arrive. Plenty of us still haven’t gotten everything in order and will keep shopping for gifts. But we better not dawdle too much. Because if you’re looking for a gift for the active man in your life, then you’ll want to grab these ASICS GEL-Nimbus® 22 Running Shoes while they’re still on sale.

As is usual when it comes to footwear, Zappos is the place to shop. All the footwear you could possibly hope for, right under one roof. The best brands all together at the best prices. That’s the Zappos way. It is even better than usual there thanks to the holiday sales that bring items like the ASICS GEL-Nimbus® 22 Running Shoes down to such a great price.

When you need a new pair of runners, then you need to check out ASICS. Constantly this brand is putting out product that is perfect for the runner in your life. Protection and comfort all day long, aiding in the running process so you can get into an extra gear. That’s what these ASICS GEL-Nimbus® 22 Running Shoes. Get you going so you can reach higher goals.

All of that is due to the high level of craft in the ASICS GEL-Nimbus® 22 Running Shoes. They won’t fail you or fall apart in a few week’s time. You will have these amazing shoes keeping you company on a run for a long time. Aerodynamic design makes it easier to run. You really can do a lot worse than picking up these bad boys for yourself or a loved one.

So if you want to pick up a brand new pair of runners, for whatever reason, you need to pick up the ASICS GEL-Nimbus® 22 Running Shoes from Zappos. The price is just right for an item that is perfect at any price. Don’t let this sale pass you by.

Get It: Pick up the ASICS GEL-Nimbus® 22 Running Shoes ($100; was $150) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!